RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,217,487 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 167,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 748,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,762. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46.

