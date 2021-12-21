Robust Token (RBT) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $718,756.40 and $8,560.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.77 or 0.00042716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.08159650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,648.03 or 1.00055796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,558 coins and its circulating supply is 34,608 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

