Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after acquiring an additional 191,173 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

