Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

