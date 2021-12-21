Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $382.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.68. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.