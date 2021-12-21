RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.16 ($60.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

