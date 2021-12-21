saffron.finance (SFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $194,876.00

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $194,876.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $332.15 or 0.00681100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

