Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

