Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,002,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQRU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.