Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 80,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 71,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

