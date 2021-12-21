salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average of $264.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,527 shares of company stock valued at $148,498,454. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

