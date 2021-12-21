salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,527 shares of company stock worth $148,498,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

