SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Raised by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 5.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

