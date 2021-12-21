Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY)’s stock price rose 19.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,322,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.