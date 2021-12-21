Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Schindler stock opened at $265.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.07. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $252.80 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

