Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 8,376,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

