Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 12.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

