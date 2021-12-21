Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85.

