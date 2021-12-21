Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 328,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.