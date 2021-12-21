Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 328,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

