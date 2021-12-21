Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Scopus BioPharma stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Scopus BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.