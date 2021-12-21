Scotiabank Analysts Give Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMQ. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TSE:TMQ opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.01 million and a P/E ratio of -11.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.64.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Also, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.