Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00.

NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 2,453,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $875.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.25.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

