Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.01, for a total value of C$21,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,084,885.33.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.10, for a total value of C$20,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total value of C$24,600.00.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.33. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.37.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

