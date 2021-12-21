Sfmg LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.