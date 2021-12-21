Sfmg LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

