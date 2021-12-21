Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

