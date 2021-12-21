Sfmg LLC Sells 132 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,527 shares of company stock valued at $148,498,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

