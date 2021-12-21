Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

