SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,155 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

