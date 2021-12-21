Sharder Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Sharder has a market cap of $1.41 million and $71,505.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

