Shield Protocol Trading Up 0.3% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $30,653.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00009042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00051361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.09 or 0.08199215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.63 or 1.00069555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.