Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

