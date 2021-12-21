Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $45.94 on Tuesday, reaching $1,328.11. 20,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,472.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

