Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Decreases By 18.8%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

