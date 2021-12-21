Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Increases By 18.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 888.1 days.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $283.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.11. adidas has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

