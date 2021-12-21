Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declines By 20.5%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Computer Services stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.42. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 18.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

