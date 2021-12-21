Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 17.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 4,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,935. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.