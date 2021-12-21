Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Decreases By 19.0%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

