Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Grows By 27.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 1,763,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.3 days.

GRBMF stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

