Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Grows By 27.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 1,763,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.3 days.

GRBMF stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

