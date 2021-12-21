Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Declines By 20.3%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Isoray by 28.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Tuesday. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,989. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

