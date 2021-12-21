Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 18.1%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
