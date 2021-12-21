Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 18.1%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

