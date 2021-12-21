Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Expands By 25.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Several brokerages have commented on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

