Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Rises By 26.6%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

