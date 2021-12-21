Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Rises By 26.6%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ MNDO opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
