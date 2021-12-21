Short Interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Grows By 26.3%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.