Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rises By 17.0%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,780.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of STGPF stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

