Short Interest in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Drops By 18.7%

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.34. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

