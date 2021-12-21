Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 18.8%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

