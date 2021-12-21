Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Grows By 17.7%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

NTG opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

