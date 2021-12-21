Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 18.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 30,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
VEON stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 449,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.