Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Drops By 18.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 30,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VEON stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 449,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

