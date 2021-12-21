SIG (LON:SHI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday.

SHI opened at GBX 44.56 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £526.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.75. SIG has a one year low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,761.26). In the last three months, insiders sold 208,743 shares of company stock worth $9,840,893.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

